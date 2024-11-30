Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,876 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,532,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

