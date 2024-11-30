Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

