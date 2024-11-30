White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 691.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

