White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after buying an additional 1,114,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

