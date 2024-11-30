White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Intel stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

