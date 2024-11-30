White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $121,137,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,985.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,020.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,867.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.