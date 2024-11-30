Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) Director Donald Lee Moak sold 20,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,577.50. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 718,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

