Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 42.2% in November

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLRP stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

