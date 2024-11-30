Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,371 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.00 and a beta of 2.03. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

