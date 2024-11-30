Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Star Acquisition were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Stock Up 2.8 %

GLST stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.