Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,197 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 10.1% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $235,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

