Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 359,991 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,991 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II comprises about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.45% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RENE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 473,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

