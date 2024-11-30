Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,842 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 248.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,092,000 after buying an additional 702,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $228.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.73 and a 52 week high of $230.39.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

