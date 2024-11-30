Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $180,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 188,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Novanta by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.35 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,217,827.80. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock worth $2,956,686. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.