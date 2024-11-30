Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,541 shares during the period. Kadant accounts for 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 9.79% of Kadant worth $388,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3,838.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kadant by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. The trade was a 32.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,455. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $412.79 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.01.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

