Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 138,571 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $233,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

GSHD stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. This represents a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

