Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $59.31 Million in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 512,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,460,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

