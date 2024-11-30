Wasatch Advisors LP Has $48.14 Million Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.17% of Weave Communications worth $48,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 71.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 161.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Weave Communications by 637.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. This represents a 14.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,011. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,986 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

WEAV stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

