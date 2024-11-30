Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,104 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $96,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CTS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CTS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CTS by 55.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in CTS by 5.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

