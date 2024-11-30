Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.48% of UFP Technologies worth $133,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $322.92 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

