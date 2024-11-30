Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,081 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $288,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $323.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $332.05. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

