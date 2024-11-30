Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 68,579 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Grand Canyon Education worth $72,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $164.59 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

