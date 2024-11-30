Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 16th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.