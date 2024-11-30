Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

