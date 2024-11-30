Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,518 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,640,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $315.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $316.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

