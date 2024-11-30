Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 439,846 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,846 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

