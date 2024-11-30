Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 673 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,737,275.72. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,560,726 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $263.58 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $269.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of -173.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

