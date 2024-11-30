Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.37 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.24 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

