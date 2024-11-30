Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,624 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 222.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,208,000 after acquiring an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 629.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $289.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.94 and a 1-year high of $290.43. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.20.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

