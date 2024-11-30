VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Stock Performance
Shares of VinFast Auto stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 606,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $9.30.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About VinFast Auto
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VinFast Auto
- What is Put Option Volume?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.