Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 361,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,619.08. This represents a 19.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $336,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,511.68. This trade represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,256 shares of company stock valued at $674,739 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

VMD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $337.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.