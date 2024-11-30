VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,161. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
