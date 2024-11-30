VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,161. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370,502 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,256,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 631,082 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

