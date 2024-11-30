Vickers Vantage Corp. Announces Resignation of Board Member – 8-K Filing

Vickers Vantage Corp. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that David Lemus has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors of the company. The resignation, effective November 27, 2024, includes stepping down from all committees of the Board and any director or officer roles within the company’s subsidiaries.

Mr. Lemus cited personal and professional reasons for his decision to resign, which was communicated to the Board of Directors on the specified date. A copy of Mr. Lemus’s resignation letter has been included as Exhibit 17.1 within the filing and is referred to for further details.

Additionally, in compliance with the 8-K filing requirements, the company will provide a Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatted in Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL), as per Exhibit 104 of the filing.

Following this development, Jaisim Shah, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Vickers Vantage Corp., signed off on the report on behalf of the company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing was officially signed on November 29, 2024.

This update comes as part of the routine disclosure obligations outlined by regulatory authorities, giving stakeholders and investors insight into significant changes within Vickers Vantage Corp.

Please note that this news release is based on information provided within the 8-K SEC filing and remains subject to verification by the company.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

