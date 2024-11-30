Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 30,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 8,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Further Reading

