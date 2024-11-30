Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

