VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Update

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VERSES AI Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRSSF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.64. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of 0.25 and a 52-week high of 1.75.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

