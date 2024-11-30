Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 198,556 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,556 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

