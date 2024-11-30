Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 13,505 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,980 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

