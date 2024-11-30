Verition Fund Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,536 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 155,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HPE opened at $21.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

