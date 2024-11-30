Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,385.73. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,535.92. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $678,764. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $294.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $296.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

