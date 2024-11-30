Venom (VENOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Venom has a market cap of $136.05 million and $1.85 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venom has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,252,035,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,251,956,643.61 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07379266 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,765,144.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

