Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOOV stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.92 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.