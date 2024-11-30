Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $409.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

