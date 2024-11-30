Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,025,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,045,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $163.03 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

