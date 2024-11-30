US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1,224,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,137. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

