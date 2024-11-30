US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 127.1% in November

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTEN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,593. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.