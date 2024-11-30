Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,553 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,993,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,084,880.65. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 554,381 shares of company stock worth $10,631,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

