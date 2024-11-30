United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Reports Monthly Account Statement

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP, a Delaware-based company operating under the ticker symbol UNL on the NYSE Arca, has released its monthly account statement for the period ending October 31, 2024. The detailed financial report includes a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, in compliance with Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act.
The monthly account statement revealed a series of financial metrics, showcasing both income and expenses incurred by the fund during the specified period. Among the notable figures disclosed were a Realized Trading Gain (Loss) on Commodity Futures of $342,181, an Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Market Value of Commodity Futures amounting to ($2,248,379), along with Dividend and Interest Income, and various operational expenses like Management Fees and Brokerage Commissions.
The disclosure was made through a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2024. The full account statement, along with additional details, can be accessed on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. Please note that the information provided in the report shall not be considered as “filed” for regulatory purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless explicitly stated.
The statement was signed off by Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP. The signatory affirmed the accuracy and completeness of the financial information in accordance with the requirements of Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund’s 8K filing here.
About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund
The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.
