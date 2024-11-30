United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Short Interest Down 58.1% in November

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

United Homes Group Trading Up 4.2 %

UHG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 12,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. United Homes Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHG. Barclays PLC raised its position in United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Homes Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

