UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Price

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $1,385,803.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,921.43. This represents a 40.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 101.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.